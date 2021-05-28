True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the April 29th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 228.4 days.

TUERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

