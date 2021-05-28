TrustToken Hits Market Cap of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.99 or 0.00882509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.47 or 0.08991913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00090220 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

