TrustVerse Market Cap Reaches $10.41 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $294,884.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.99 or 0.00882509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.47 or 0.08991913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00090220 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.