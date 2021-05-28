Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 753,700 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the April 29th total of 333,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $4.00 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

