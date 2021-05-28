Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the April 29th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyro Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

Read More: What are convertible shares? 

Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.