Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in May

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the April 29th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,064,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UNICY stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17. Unicharm has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

