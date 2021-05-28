Unido EP 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $217,521.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $217,521.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00059955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00329407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00187244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00795799 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,481,890 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

