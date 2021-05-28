UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UPDC opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.11. UPD has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About UPD
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for UPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.