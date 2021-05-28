UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPDC opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.11. UPD has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About UPD

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand.

