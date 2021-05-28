Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $182.70 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $189.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average of $172.78.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

