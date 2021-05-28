Veles Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Veles has a total market cap of $138,692.28 and approximately $182.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,541.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.95 or 0.06766530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.01930119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00492058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00190987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.29 or 0.00737978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00470350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00441509 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,639 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,967 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

