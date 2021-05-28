Vidulum (VDL) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $278,411.32 and $1,898.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

