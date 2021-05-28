VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $213,930.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

