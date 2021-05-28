Vitae Hits Market Capitalization of $22.16 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003201 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.