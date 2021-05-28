Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $41.78 million and $243,278.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00006692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.04 or 0.09023292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00090020 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

