Warp Finance (WARP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,449.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $42,449.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $307.05 or 0.00841870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

