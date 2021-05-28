Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Down 65.3% in May

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter worth $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,382. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

