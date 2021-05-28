William Blair Weighs in on agilon health, inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for agilon health in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

agilon health stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

