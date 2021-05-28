William Blair Weighs in on Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($3.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.71).

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $906.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

