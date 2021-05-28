World Token (WORLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $325,694.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, World Token has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $325,694.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00059955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00329407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00187244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00795799 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,277,649 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

