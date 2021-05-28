Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.55 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $35,412.86 or 1.00524973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 billion and $201.39 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00034187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00087645 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 184,911 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

