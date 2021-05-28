XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $141,532.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XPEL stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $82.00. 199,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,300. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

