XYO Hits Market Cap of $87.92 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $87.92 million and $6.33 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded up 62.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.00917198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.57 or 0.09378635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00091028 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.