Ycash Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $45,905.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00438044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00167643 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00263705 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004200 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,182,631 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars.

