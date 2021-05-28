Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $55,850.95 and approximately $180.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.31 or 0.00819637 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,387,964 coins and its circulating supply is 16,387,964 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

