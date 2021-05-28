Zloadr (ZDR) Price Up 10% This Week

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zloadr has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.04 or 0.09023292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00090020 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.