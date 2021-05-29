-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Neuronetics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,125 shares of company stock valued at $538,557 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 163,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $349.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.