$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

MNRO opened at $62.34 on Friday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.