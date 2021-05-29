$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.69. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

WELL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. 1,552,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. Welltower has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

