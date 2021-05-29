0Chain Achieves Market Cap of $30.52 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 8% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $30.52 million and approximately $405,552.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 167.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

