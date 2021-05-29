0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $4.88 million and $472,232.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00860087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.77 or 0.08713786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00087690 BTC.

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

