$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.22. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $244.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

