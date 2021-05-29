$100.98 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post $100.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $101.50 million. BlackLine reported sales of $83.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $416.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.11 million to $419.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $504.07 million, with estimates ranging from $491.57 million to $525.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $103.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,455,062. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BlackLine by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.