$111.26 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post sales of $111.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.96 million to $112.48 million. IBEX reported sales of $100.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of IBEX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 million and a P/E ratio of -57.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

