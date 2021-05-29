12Ships Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. 12Ships has a market cap of $67.67 million and approximately $34,052.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 12Ships has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 12Ships

12Ships is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

