$15.50 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report sales of $15.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 785.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $109.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $252.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.03 million, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

