$185.96 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce sales of $185.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.10 million and the highest is $204.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $90.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $769.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $824.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.17 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.38 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

