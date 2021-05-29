1MillionNFTs Market Cap Tops $222,973.74 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00005341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $222,973.74 and approximately $155,004.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00311047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00191952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.58 or 0.00826540 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

