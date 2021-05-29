$25.66 Million in Sales Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to post sales of $25.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.71 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $30.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $110.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.88 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $106.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,150 shares of company stock worth $163,288. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $10,119,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $732,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $93,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

