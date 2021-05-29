$285.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $285.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.99 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.