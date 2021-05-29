2key.network (2KEY) Price Reaches $0.0260 on Top Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $184,644.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00883807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.72 or 0.09262248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00090694 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 74,257,179 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

