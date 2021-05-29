2key.network (2KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $184,644.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00883807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.72 or 0.09262248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00090694 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 74,257,179 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.