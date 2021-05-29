$34.92 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $34.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $35.66 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $130.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,760. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $246.06 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

