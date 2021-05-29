$37.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $37.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.26 million to $37.80 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $155.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KINS. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

