$4.12 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the lowest is $3.97. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $16.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $17.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.56 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,250 shares of company stock worth $14,908,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $497.05 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $244.32 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

