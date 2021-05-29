$44.97 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $44.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.40 million. Safehold reported sales of $37.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $187.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $188.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $240.98 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $252.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,899 and have sold 84,233 shares valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Safehold by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $84.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

