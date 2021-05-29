$48.78 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report $48.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.04 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $233.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSW. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INSW opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $562.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

