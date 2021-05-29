$6.15 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report sales of $6.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.20 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $25.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $26.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.79 million to $35.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASI. Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

CASI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

