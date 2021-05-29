$60.28 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce $60.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $262.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

