8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

