A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

AMKBY stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

